|
Minnesota elects Craig Loya its 10th bishop
Posted 11 hours ago
|
[Episcopal Church in Minnesota] The Very Rev. Craig Loya was elected during the 162nd convention of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota (ECMN), held in St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 25.
He was elected on the 2nd ballot.
When notified of the election, Loya shared this statement:
“I am deeply grateful to the people of ECMN, and I pray that, by God’s grace, I will be faithful to the trust you have placed in me today. Among diverse people and across diverse contexts, Minnesota Episcopalians have always borne vibrant witness to God’s reconciling love, and it’s an extraordinary privilege to be called to join that work in this new season. I look forward to walking with you as we follow Jesus together, engage what the Holy Spirit is up to in our neighborhoods, and boldly navigate a new landscape, in order to continue proclaiming the good news of God’s love to a world that is so hungry for it.”
Loya has served as dean of Trinity Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska, since 2013, and was the canon to the ordinary in the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas from 2009 to 2013. He received his master of divinity from Yale University and a diploma in Anglican Studies from Berkeley Divinity School at Yale in 2002. Loya lives in Omaha with his wife, Melissa, and their two children.
To learn more about Loya, click here.
The Rev. Debbie Brown, president of the Standing Committee, offered these words of gratitude:
“On behalf of the Standing Committee I offer my thanks to the bishop candidates for their openness to the Holy Spirit; to the Search Committee for the deeply-considered profile and the gracious search process; the Transition Committee for its continued work of hospitality; to the ECMN family for its patience, heart, and discernment; the ninth Bishop of Minnesota, The Rt. Rev. Brian N. Prior, along with the Team of Missioners, for their support. Finally, we are ever grateful to our consultant, the Rev. Ann Hallisey, and members of the Episcopal Church beyond Minnesota for their mountain of prayers, enthusiasm, guidance, and wisdom. We are the Episcopal Church in Minnesota, bound together in Christ Jesus and the love of God. God is good, all of the time, and for that we rejoice!”
According to the canons of The Episcopal Church, all bishop elections must receive the consent of a majority of diocesan bishops and diocesan standing committees. Following a successful consent process, Bishop-elect Loya will be ordained and consecrated bishop on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.
The full announcement can be found on the Bishop Search website.
-
Canon for Latinx-Latino Ministries Indianapolis, IN
-
Family Minister Austin, TX
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Dean of the School of Theology Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Palm Desert, CA
-
Rector Rapid City, SD
-
Assistant for Children and Families OR for Outreach and Justice Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest in Charge Frankfurt am Main, Germany
-
Accounting Specialist New York, NY
-
Parish Administrative Officer Naples, FL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Miami, FL
-
Cathedral Dean Sacramento, CA
-
Assistant Rector for Children and Youth Brunswick, ME
-
Director of Youth Ministry Fernandina Beach, FL
-
Missioner for Adult Formation and Lifelong Learning Diocese of North Carolina
-
Missioner for Transition Ministry Miami, FL
-
Curate Hanover, NH
-
Director of Diocesan Youth Programs Cincinnati, OH
-
Canon for Diocesan Life and Leadership Kinston, NC
-
Rector Roswell, GA
- Paris & Normandy River Cruise w/ The Rev. Sandy Webb
- Engaging Ministry: Practices of Prayer, Worship, and Community
- 2nd & 3rd Journeys of Paul Cruise
- Anointed No More? Faithful Living When Leadership & Institutions Fail
- William Barclay Tour of Scotland
- 2020 GEMN Global Mission Conference
- Flourishing in Ministry – Midwest Series
- CEEP Network Annual Gathering
- EYE20 Registration now open for non-diocesan delegations
- Episcopal Relief & Development provides assistance after disasters in the Philippines
- Joint Standing Committee on Nominations opens nomination process for Episcopal Church positions, committees, boards
- Feb. 19 deadline approaches for 2020-2021 Conant Grants
- Mamaroneck Episcopal church purchases $9.8 million in medical debt
- Living Well Through Lent 2020: A Living Compass Seasonal Resource
- VTS Announces PitchTank, Encouraging Church Entrepreneurship
Social Menu