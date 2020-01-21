Go-ahead given for new Anglican Communion Province of Alexandria

[Anglican Communion News Service] The ancient city of Alexandria, which was founded by Alexander the Great more than 300 years before Christ’s birth, will give its name to the 41st province of the Anglican Communion.

The new province will be formed when the current Diocese of Egypt becomes independent of its current home in the province of Jerusalem and the Middle East. The move had been requested by the diocese – which covers Egypt, North Africa and the Horn of Africa, and it has been endorsed by the synod of the current province.

Under the Anglican Consultative Council’s constitution, the creation of new provinces requires the assent of two thirds of the Communion’s primates. At their meeting in Jordan last week, the primates agreed to the move.

The Province of Alexandria will contain four dioceses: Egypt, North Africa, the Horn of Africa and Gambella.

